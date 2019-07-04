Choate Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake; Tig Advisors Has Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Position By $9.52 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 898.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tig Advisors Llc acquired 89,809 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Tig Advisors Llc holds 99,809 shares with $10.63M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $114.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 2.00M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win

Choate Investment Advisors increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 29.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Choate Investment Advisors acquired 13,596 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Choate Investment Advisors holds 59,222 shares with $3.15 million value, up from 45,626 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $65.17B valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 3.26 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. CFRA upgraded The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. CFRA has “Buy” rating and $60 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $55 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”.

Choate Investment Advisors decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 14,311 shares to 74,051 valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc (EEMS) stake by 204,232 shares and now owns 708,240 shares. Ishares Inc (EEMV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Ltd Com owns 2.53 million shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning holds 221,280 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Gp Lp accumulated 1.04 million shares or 0.77% of the stock. Allstate Corp holds 104,450 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 6,041 shares. First Merchants Corporation stated it has 58,717 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Ins Co stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). South State stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Whittier Tru Communications holds 482,843 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas has 0.34% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 79,790 shares. Charter Tru invested in 0.14% or 22,080 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited has 0.23% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 796,115 shares. First Ltd Partnership has 0.17% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Blackrock Inc accumulated 85.78M shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp reported 357,665 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30. $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916.