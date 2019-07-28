Choate Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Stock Value Rose; Immunomedics (IMMU) Market Value Rose While Dafna Capital Management Lowered Holding by $1.47 Million

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 8,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,784 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, up from 79,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 93.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 77,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,052 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97,000, down from 82,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 1.26M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 20.54% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc by 59,393 shares to 600,030 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 214,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by BALL BRYAN, worth $66,750.

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.35 EPS, down 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.19% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Rock Springs Cap Mngmt Lp invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Ameritas Investment Inc accumulated 12,193 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 5,900 shares. 17.71 million were reported by Avoro Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. Advisory Service Network Ltd Com invested in 0% or 3,127 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 136,866 shares. Blackrock reported 12.56 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.05% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Dafna Cap Management Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). 19,037 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 1,327 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability reported 6,635 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 21,555 shares. Tradition Cap Limited Liability reported 5,801 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has invested 6.89% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Puzo Michael J reported 3.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Howe And Rusling stated it has 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Main Street Ltd holds 372,964 shares or 12.34% of its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt accumulated 48,818 shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability holds 7,490 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zacks Investment Management has 1.99% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bankshares invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Farmers Merchants Investments has 1.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Somerset holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,976 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. $969,143 worth of stock was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M was made by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.