Choate Investment Advisors Has Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $1.19 Million; Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $1.83 Million

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 14,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 130,114 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, up from 115,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37 million shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 4.93M shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 496,126 shares to 3.57 million shares, valued at $100.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 17,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,075 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).