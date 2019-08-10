Choate Investment Advisors Has Raised By $593,127 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Had 5 Bulls

Choate Investment Advisors increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 19.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Choate Investment Advisors acquired 10,053 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Choate Investment Advisors holds 61,763 shares with $3.65 million value, up from 51,710 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $233.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE

Among 9 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, June 20. Loop Capital Markets upgraded the shares of TPX in report on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Thursday, April 11 report. See Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $90.0000 95.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital 70.0000

20/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $68 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $83 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $65 New Target: $75 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Limited Liability Corp invested in 21,511 shares. Nomura Holdg Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 381,220 shares. Argyle Management holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 88,921 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 344,571 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 3.81M shares. Verus Finance Partners accumulated 6,594 shares. Jupiter Asset stated it has 0.36% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated owns 41,351 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Sun Life invested in 0.34% or 26,122 shares. The Hawaii-based Cadinha & Com Limited Liability Company has invested 1.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 70,913 are held by Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx. Windward Capital Communication Ca has invested 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,519 shares. Moreover, Rdl Finance Incorporated has 2.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Choate Investment Advisors decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 393,497 shares to 4.70M valued at $149.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) stake by 81,122 shares and now owns 85,167 shares. Vanguard Group (VIG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Monday, July 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of VZ in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Must-Have Defensive Stocks to Help Save You from a Market Crash – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy Reconnects With Mattress Firm, Expands Big Lots Agreement – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. It operates through two divisions, North America and International. It has a 35.24 P/E ratio. The firm provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Morgan Stanley stated it has 42,125 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Utah Retirement invested in 8,785 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 175,556 shares. Jump Trading Limited has 0.07% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,880 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc owns 3,869 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hrt Ltd Llc owns 3,912 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 40,711 are held by Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability. 408,871 are held by Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 134,544 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 4,129 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 28,124 shares or 0.07% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement has 92,317 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paloma Prns Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,768 shares.