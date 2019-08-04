Choate Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $826,068; Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) Holder Icm Asset Management Boosted Holding

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 37.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 6,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 24,606 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 17,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55M shares traded or 42.94% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 641,305 shares traded or 3.45% up from the average. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Co has 25,047 shares. Clark Capital Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.91% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 75,616 are owned by Howland Cap Management Limited Liability. Coho Prtnrs Ltd has invested 2.64% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank has 46,465 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Miles Capital invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 298,730 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Sumitomo Life Ins Communications accumulated 62,051 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,664 shares. 1,173 are owned by Focused Wealth Mgmt. Shell Asset Management invested 0.85% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Eagle Asset holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 848,772 shares. Tower Bridge holds 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 114,199 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.58% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bb&T has 0.48% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 219,156 shares.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,544 shares to 2,045 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,690 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

