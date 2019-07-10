Choate Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $425,424 as Stock Declined; Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Shareholder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Increased Stake by $4.38 Million as Shares Rose

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 8,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,530 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 45,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 11.47 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 08/03/2018 – Norwest Equity Partners and Gopher Resource Complete Sale to Energy Capital Partners; 08/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS ALPHARANK & AMICUS.IO JOIN STARTUP ACCELERATOR; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741M; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first-quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO HAVE REPORTED FINDING TO OCC: DJ; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY APPROVED WITH 92 PERCENT SUPPORT FROM INVESTORS

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07M, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.51. About 1.72M shares traded or 48.73% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 309 shares. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation reported 76,429 shares stake. Illinois-based Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability has 10.88 million shares. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 11,987 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Redmond Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,957 shares. Natixis invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 30,902 were accumulated by Highland Capital Mgmt Lc. Tompkins Corp owns 2,916 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Freestone Capital Limited Company owns 27,009 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 3,000 shares.

