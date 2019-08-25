Choate Investment Advisors Has Increased By $593,127 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Last Week Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Newtek Business Services has $22 highest and $19 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is -8.69% below currents $22.45 stock price. Newtek Business Services had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Compass Point on Friday, March 8. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. See Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) latest ratings:

Choate Investment Advisors increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 19.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Choate Investment Advisors acquired 10,053 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)'s stock declined 2.21%. The Choate Investment Advisors holds 61,763 shares with $3.65 million value, up from 51,710 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $231.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.72, from 1.52 in 2018Q4.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development firm specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The company has market cap of $430.19 million. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. It has a 11.28 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Choate Investment Advisors decreased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT) stake by 160,730 shares to 4,624 valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 10.87% above currents $55.92 stock price. Verizon had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, July 8. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $6200 target. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.