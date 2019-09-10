Choate Investment Advisors Has Increased Analog Devices (ADI) Stake; Chemocentryx (CCXI) Shareholder Bvf Has Decreased Position as Market Value Declined

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) by 78.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 5.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, down from 6.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Chemocentryx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $426.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 196,369 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has declined 28.17% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 11/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Presentation During National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meeting; 09/03/2018 – CCXI PLANS TO START DEVT AVACOPAN IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in ChemoCentryx; 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in; 23/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Two Upcoming Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.19; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – EXPECTS TO UTILIZE CASH AND INVESTMENTS BETWEEN $65 MLN AND $75 MLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – CCXI TO BEGIN AVACOPAN CLINICAL STUDIES IN HS BY ’18 END; 03/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Presenting at Conference Apr 9

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 60,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 53,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $113.12. About 708,880 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH

More notable recent ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why ChemoCentryx Shares Crashed 19.1% Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ChemoCentryx Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ChemoCentryx Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ChemoCentryx to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, down 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by ChemoCentryx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CCXI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 33.34 million shares or 22.88% more from 27.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 184,500 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 22,040 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 20,000 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). 29,704 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Alps Advisors holds 0.01% or 122,039 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc holds 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) or 74 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 1.19M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.03% or 400,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 132,410 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Baker Bros Advsr Limited Partnership reported 207,029 shares. Sio Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 530,175 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ac Immune Sa by 5.23M shares to 7.46M shares, valued at $37.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molecular Templates Inc by 214,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Replimune Group Inc.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 13,351 shares to 74,784 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 17,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,075 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Setting the Tone for Cree (CREE) in Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear Of The Day: Analog Devices (ADI) – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.