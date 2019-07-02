Choate Investment Advisors Has Increased Analog Devices (ADI) Position by $787,500; As Weibo (WB) Stock Declined, Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Decreased Stake

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Weibo (WB) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 209,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.83M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weibo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 3.83M shares traded or 81.65% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 53,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 2.59 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40,904 shares to 118,412 shares, valued at $210.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,700 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU).

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.52M for 18.94 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,245 shares to 20,690 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,467 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

