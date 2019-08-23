Choate Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $399,030 as Stock Declined; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Has Lowered by $15.07 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 342,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 253,182 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, down from 595,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.61. About 437,963 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 20,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 24,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.71. About 2.09 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Davenport And Ltd Company holds 0.1% or 85,455 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The California-based Neumann Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Orbimed Advsr Limited Co holds 295,000 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding has invested 0.24% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il holds 0.71% or 212,716 shares in its portfolio. 36,803 are held by Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Whitnell And Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Appleton Prns Ma owns 9,464 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Llc invested in 220 shares. Stellar Cap Mngmt Lc reported 6,631 shares. Burren Capital Advsrs Ltd invested in 25,530 shares or 14.7% of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 7,250 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 89,522 shares in its portfolio.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 13,596 shares to 59,222 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chase Corp (NYSEMKT:CCF) by 81,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 20 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.05% or 4,441 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Inv Grp LP invested 0.07% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Contravisory Invest Management invested in 3,847 shares. First Personal Service accumulated 300 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 742,088 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 2,000 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Northern invested in 1.45M shares. Greenleaf holds 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 15,820 shares. 222,778 were reported by Raymond James Associates. 625,000 were reported by Taconic Cap Advsrs Lp. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0% or 56 shares. 598,158 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 104,384 shares to 109,084 shares, valued at $12.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

