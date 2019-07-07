Choate Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position in Chase (CCF); As Caredx (CDNA) Stock Rose, Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Lowered Position by $362,700

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 48.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,379 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 24,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 339,747 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Chase Corp (CCF) by 36.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 81,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 302,383 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98 million, up from 220,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Chase Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $109.21. About 24,978 shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 14.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 496,126 shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $100.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,051 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CCF shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 1.29% less from 5.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn reported 13,103 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company holds 10,116 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,843 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 767 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 3,238 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 7,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Llc owns 377,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Zebra Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability accumulated 13,627 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 8,600 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Manufacturers Life The invested in 2,666 shares or 0% of the stock. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 8,908 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9,989 activity.

More notable recent Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Chase Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results – Revenue of $66.6 Million – Earnings Per Share of $0.56 – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Chase Corporation Announces First Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on January 03, 2019, Quotes.Wsj.com published: “CPSH Stock Price & News – CPS Technologies Corp. – Wall Street Journal” on April 18, 2018. More interesting news about Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Chase Corporation Acquires Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC â€“ Zappa Stewart – Business Wire” published on January 04, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business – Business Wire” with publication date: April 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advisors Inc invested in 0.04% or 14,000 shares. 365,355 were accumulated by Gagnon Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 1,000 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Com owns 0.04% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 119,565 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Osterweis Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 120,290 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.02% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 108,800 shares. Virtu Ltd Llc accumulated 35,430 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Macquarie Group invested in 0% or 45,144 shares. 765,912 are held by Driehaus Capital Mngmt Lc. Waddell & Reed Incorporated reported 1.33M shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Century Inc stated it has 87,512 shares. Frontier Capital Management Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 65,496 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,213 shares to 33,919 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).