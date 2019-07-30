Choate Investment Advisors Has Boosted Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding By $940,803; Shorts at Advance Auto Parts Advance Auto Parts W/I (AAP) Lowered By 22.33%

Choate Investment Advisors increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 18.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Choate Investment Advisors acquired 5,917 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Choate Investment Advisors holds 38,671 shares with $6.18M value, up from 32,754 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $73.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $167.91. About 985,382 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table)

Advance Auto Parts Inc Advance Auto Parts Inc W/I (NYSE:AAP) had a decrease of 22.33% in short interest. AAP’s SI was 2.40M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 22.33% from 3.09 million shares previously. With 1.02 million avg volume, 2 days are for Advance Auto Parts Inc Advance Auto Parts Inc W/I (NYSE:AAP)’s short sellers to cover AAP’s short positions. The SI to Advance Auto Parts Inc Advance Auto Parts Inc W/I’s float is 3.26%. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $153.04. About 767,891 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “France’s ADP, three other bidders appeal Sofia airport tender award – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Payrolls 102K, Trade Deficit Worsens: Countdown to Rate Cut? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. 1,614 shares were sold by Black Maria, worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8. Weinstein Donald had sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567 on Wednesday, February 13. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Politi Douglas W. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, February 14 Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 36,364 shares.

Choate Investment Advisors decreased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 8,720 shares to 28,910 valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 9,059 shares and now owns 122,930 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Capital Management holds 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,615 shares. 6,989 are held by Horizon Lc. Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 52,359 shares stake. Pennsylvania Trust owns 230,852 shares. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 180,949 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 954 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 31,612 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1,800 were accumulated by Fairfield Bush And. Hudson Bay Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 30,093 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 2,444 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Martin Currie Limited holds 1.75% or 156,520 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.04% or 26,659 shares. First Financial In stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Stratos Wealth Limited invested in 0.28% or 39,356 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Wells Fargo.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $10.98 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 26.13 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts launches new Speed Perks rewards program – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Activision Blizzard, Viacom and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPS to join FedEx in starting seven-day delivery; launches drone business – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Advance Auto Parts to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 13, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.