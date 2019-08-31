Choate Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Merck & Co (MRK); As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Decreased Its Stake by $815,290

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 321,886 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.78 million, down from 324,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 4,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 76,756 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 72,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 20/04/2018 – FOCUS-Germany’s Merck seeks partners for cancer and immune system drugs; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 27/03/2018 – Correct: Merck KGaA, Not Merck & Co., Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Japan; 03/05/2018 – Merck’s snapshot of positive data for frontline lung cancer niche triggers a new scramble for quick Keytruda OK $MRK; 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-From sterling crises to Brexit, the tests of Bank of England bosses; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood And White has invested 0.77% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 90,651 are held by Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Natl Asset Management Inc invested in 45,059 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated reported 2,000 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 26,000 shares. First Merchants Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3,919 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Lc stated it has 0.76% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Schroder Inv Grp Incorporated accumulated 3.81M shares. Rothschild And Asset Us Incorporated accumulated 0.76% or 854,913 shares. Orrstown has invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Page Arthur B reported 2,474 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 316,099 shares. A D Beadell Counsel holds 13,568 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 1.66% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 3,575 are owned by Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,059 shares to 122,930 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 145,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 528,471 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 5,663 shares to 662,066 shares, valued at $49.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 40,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Asset Corporation owns 2.28% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 115,944 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 2,870 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Scharf Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 2,790 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 785,195 were accumulated by Blair William Il. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 499,733 shares stake. Private Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,450 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc invested in 0.04% or 1,059 shares. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 8,850 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Laurion Capital Management LP holds 0.02% or 6,033 shares. California-based Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). United Service Automobile Association owns 0.45% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 653,379 shares. Proshare Limited Liability reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).