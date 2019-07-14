Choate Investment Advisors Boosted By $462,235 Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding; Brooks Automation (BRKS) SI Increased By 11.23%

Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) had an increase of 11.23% in short interest. BRKS’s SI was 4.85 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.23% from 4.36M shares previously. With 663,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s short sellers to cover BRKS’s short positions. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 223,589 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 30.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation

Choate Investment Advisors increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 28.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Choate Investment Advisors acquired 2,395 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Choate Investment Advisors holds 10,939 shares with $2.12 million value, up from 8,544 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $99.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.45M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $998,714 activity. $243,750 worth of stock was sold by Montone William T. on Wednesday, February 6. Tenney Maurice H. sold $331,732 worth of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Brooks (BRKS) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Caretrus REIT Inc (CTRE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automation Gaining Momentum: 5 Robotics Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Brooks Automation, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 72,570 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And. Legal General Group Public Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 696,261 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,857 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 105,584 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 1.34M shares. Aperio Grp Limited Com has 29,531 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancorp has 0.02% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Blair William Comm Il holds 14,639 shares. Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 49,697 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Parkside Fincl Bank And accumulated 1,400 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). 23,917 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Granahan Invest Inc Ma reported 1.19 million shares.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. It operates through two divisions, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. It has a 55.48 P/E ratio. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra Energy: Big Dividend, Big Total Return – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. NextEra Energy Partners – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Solar Stocks Are Taking Investors On a Wild Ride – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 to “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $209 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 25. Guggenheim maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Friday, June 21. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $223 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 25,670 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 1.52% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 115,132 shares. Kistler stated it has 901 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. American Insurance Tx has 0.4% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 39,810 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc holds 62,313 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has 6,300 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management Corp reported 0.53% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 3.64% stake. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.4% or 2.08M shares in its portfolio. Investment House Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,600 shares. The South Carolina-based Greenwood Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 52,512 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Zimmer Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.41% or 175,940 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1.35% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1.33 million shares.

Choate Investment Advisors decreased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 145,936 shares to 528,471 valued at $40.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 8,720 shares and now owns 28,910 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) was reduced too.