Choate Investment Advisors Boosted Analog Devices (ADI) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Choate Investment Advisors increased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 14.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Choate Investment Advisors acquired 7,500 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Choate Investment Advisors holds 60,889 shares with $6.41 million value, up from 53,389 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $41.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 2.60 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B

Among 2 analysts covering Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 8. See PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

03/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $21.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $15 New Target: $21 Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company has market cap of $94.36 billion. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. It has a 20.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies.

More notable recent PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Petrobras considers downsizing logistics unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Petrobras’ Q2 profit gets big boost from asset sales – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Petrobras: Resilient FCF And Debt Reduction – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bolivia eyes Petrobras gas pipeline stake – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Petrobras trims full-year production target; Q2 output grows 3.8% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

The stock increased 1.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 22.25M shares traded or 46.70% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 27/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.6643 FROM BRL1.6557; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SAYS IS “POSITIVE” REGARDING PROGRESS OF TALKS WITH GOVT OVER TRANSFER OF RIGHTS AREA; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SAYS UPDATE OF COMPANY BUSINESS PLAN WILL KEEP CURRENT DELEVERAGING GOAL FOR THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China nears first Americas refining capacity as CNPC, Petrobras talks mature; 09/04/2018 – Battea Class Action Services, LLC Alerts Petrobras Investors — The Time to Act Is Now; 09/05/2018 – SBM OFFSHORE NV SBMO.AS – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN MINISTRY OF TRANSPARENCY, OVERSIGHT AND CONTROL GENERAL COUNSEL FOR PETROBRAS AND SBM OFFSHORE RELATING TO LENIENCY AGREEMENT REMAIN ONGOING; 12/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP AND PETROBRAS FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE; 03/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: FAVORABLE ARBITRATION DECISION ON PARQUE DAS BALEIAS; 05/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil equities mixed as corruption probe weighs; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS WINS BLOCK IN POTIGUAR BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL ROUND

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear Of The Day: Analog Devices (ADI) – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Instruments +6.6% on beats, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Harmonic, Analog, GOL, JetBlue and AZUL highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20. Jefferies maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Piper Jaffray.

Choate Investment Advisors decreased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) stake by 81,122 shares to 85,167 valued at $11.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 5,627 shares and now owns 21,643 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Bancshares holds 0.23% or 19,471 shares. Weitz Inv Mgmt Inc reported 255,000 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. North Star Asset reported 0.56% stake. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Company has 134,057 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 18,955 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 2,780 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jericho Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 1.83 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.08% stake. Comerica Natl Bank owns 67,558 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Company owns 2,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley accumulated 1,495 shares. Argent Tru reported 10,601 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).