Chipotle Mexican Grill (Put) (CMG) Shareholder Twin Tree Management LP Raised Its Position by $36.99 Million; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Continues to Hold Holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) by 220.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 52,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.77M, up from 23,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $779.86. About 518,965 shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO PARTNER WITH MORE DELIVERY SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle: AIP Formula Yielded Payout Based on ’17 Financials, But In Light of Share Price, CEO, CFO and Marketing Chief Didn’t Receive AIP Payouts; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 288.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,817 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 2,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.83. About 1.56M shares traded or 41.72% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX); 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatmen; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. 80,000 shares were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P., worth $58.09M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $47.57 million activity. Sachdev Amit had sold 12,722 shares worth $2.38 million on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 4 LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $6.01 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 32,250 shares. On Friday, February 1 Parini Michael sold $658,674 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 3,450 shares. Silva Paul M had sold 4,247 shares worth $794,273. On Monday, February 4 the insider ALTSHULER DAVID sold $780,598.

