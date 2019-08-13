Chipotle Mexican Grill (Put) (CMG) Holder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Wipro LTD (WIT) Holding Lifted by Sensato Investors Llc

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) by 87.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $816.91. About 149,998 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS AGREEMENT FURTHER PROVIDES THAT CRUMPACKER RELEASES ANY LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST CHIPOTLE; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Increases in Low-Single Digits; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 22/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE WINS DISMISSAL OF INVESTOR LAWSUIT OVER OUTBREAKS OF FOOD-BORNE ILLNESSES -NEW YORK COURT RULING

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 33.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 255,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 767,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.905. About 619,051 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO MERGE 4 UNITS WITH ITSELF; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q REV. 137.7B RUPEES, EST. 139.24B; 30/04/2018 – Wipro Expands Science Education Fellowship Program for US School Teachers; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES IMPACT ON REV, PROFIT ON CLIENT’S INSOLVENCY PROCESS; 27/03/2018 – WIPRO INTRODUCES TEXAS TECHNOLOGY CENTER IN PLANO; 08/05/2018 – Wipro LTD: Qlik IHL Summit 2018 2018; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q Rev $2.12B; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q Net $277M; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS FOR $405M; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS TO DIVEST HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES BUSINESS TO ENSONO FOR $405 MLN

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 39,184 shares to 5,400 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 32,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,601 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

More notable recent Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NasdaqGS:AMZN) Makes Lake Formation Generally Available and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Partners with Camunda for Workflow Automation – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wipro Ranked Third Fastest Growing Global IT Services Brand in 2019 – Business Wire” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wipro Recognized as â€˜2018 Citrix Cloud Partner of the Yearâ€™ – India and APJ – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wipro and RiskLens Partner to Offer Cyber Risk Quantification Solutions to Clients Worldwide – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wipro Opens New State-of-the-Art Digital and Technology Center in Minneapolis – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chipotle’s High-Flying Stock May Fall Back To Earth – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baird expects Chipotle rally to extend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Interpublic Names Andy Polansky Chairman & CEO of Constituency Management Group (CMG) – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Piper Jaffray expects Chipotle recovery to continue – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Tops Q2 EPS by 23c, Comps Increase 10%, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Co accumulated 10 shares. International invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.52% or 1,770 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 54,737 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 238 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund owns 484 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 2,325 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And holds 0.12% or 48,155 shares in its portfolio. Brown Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.46% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Alliancebernstein LP reported 139,087 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 50 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd has 0.63% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 67,110 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has 2,919 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.