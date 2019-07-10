Chipotle Mexican Grill (Put) (CMG) Holder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $24.14 Million; Pfizer Com (PFE) Shareholder Live Your Vision Has Upped Holding

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 3.15 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) by 87.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $742.26. About 109,576 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 23/05/2018 – CMG TO CLOSE DENVER AND NY OFFICES FOLLOWING TRANSITION; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle 1st-quarter restaurant sales top estimates; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Streettracks Index Shs Fds Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (CWI) by 9,664 shares to 19,553 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree International Smallcap Dividend Fund (DLS) by 9,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,042 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Initial Clinical Data on Phase 1b Gene Therapy Study for DMD – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pfizer Completes Acquisition of Therachon – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Pfizer’s Avastin biosimilar; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Sangamo and Pfizer Report Positive Results for Hemophilia A Study – Stockhouse” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Llc invested in 81,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company reported 34.78M shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 8,707 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Light Asset Management Lc has 0.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). West Coast Financial Lc owns 4,836 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Saskatchewan – Canada-based Greystone Managed Invs Inc has invested 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.43% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.14% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 916,721 shares. Waverton Inv Mgmt Limited stated it has 126,556 shares. Burns J W And Communication New York owns 0.92% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 88,983 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 8.77M shares. 3.11 million are owned by Asset Mgmt One Limited. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Co invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ballentine Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 earnings per share, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54M for 50.15 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Investment Lc has 0.07% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Enterprise Financial Services accumulated 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Alkeon Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.62% or 175,676 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Kansas-based Paragon Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Plante Moran Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 216 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas invested in 1.12% or 19,650 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo invested 0.07% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 24,100 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 10 shares. Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Shellback Capital LP holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 7,339 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Limited has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 53,672 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).