Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 822 1.82 23.79M 8.62 92.34 J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 12 0.00 12.48M 0.45 23.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 2,894,583.15% 16.9% 7.2% J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 107,401,032.70% 5.4% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.73 shows that Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has a consensus target price of $785.86, and a -4.03% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 100% and 90.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 2.26% 9.67% 15.54% 49.26% 70.91% 84.24% J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. -3.84% -2.18% -3.06% 25.67% 1.13% 30.86%

For the past year Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has stronger performance than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. beats on 13 of the 14 factors J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.