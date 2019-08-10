Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Touches $817.90 High on Aug, 10; ELIS ORDINARY SHARES EUR 0 50 FRANCE (ELSSF) Shorts Decreased By 15.47%

The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) reached all time high today, Aug, 10 and still has $850.62 target or 4.00% above today’s $817.90 share price. This indicates more upside for the $22.67 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $850.62 PT is reached, the company will be worth $906.96M more. The stock increased 0.47% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $817.9. About 460,832 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker is resigning from the company; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS NO ILLNESS REPORTS FROM LEXINGTON, KY LOCATION; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO BRIAN NICCOL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS

ELIS ORDINARY SHARES EUR 0 50 FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) had a decrease of 15.47% in short interest. ELSSF’s SI was 278,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.47% from 329,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2781 days are for ELIS ORDINARY SHARES EUR 0 50 FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)’s short sellers to cover ELSSF’s short positions. It closed at $18.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elis SA provides linen and workwear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in Europe and Latin America. The company has market cap of $4.26 billion. The firm offers linen services, including aprons, dish towels, and glass cloths; hospitality linens; and beauty, spa, and fitness linens, as well as healthcare linens. It has a 44.24 P/E ratio. It also provides professional garments for hospitality, commerce, workshops and industry, healthcare, beauty and spas, agrifood, eco-fair, and personal protection equipment, as well as ultra-clean clothing, locker units, and automatic clothing dispensers.

Among 9 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 21 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of CMG in report on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight” rating. Argus Research maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cowen & Co. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained it with “Sell” rating and $580 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, March 13.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $93.99 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. also sold $35.89M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares. $4.34M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was sold by Hartung Jack.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $22.67 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 92.25 P/E ratio.