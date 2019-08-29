Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Reaches $847.95 52-Week High; Zayo Group Holdings Has 1.37 Sentiment

The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) hit a new 52-week high and has $898.83 target or 6.00% above today’s $847.95 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $23.51 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $898.83 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.41 billion more. The stock increased 1.03% or $8.61 during the last trading session, reaching $847.95. About 163,414 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Increases in Low-Single Digits; 23/05/2018 – New Chipotle CEO Deepens Cultural Shift With SoCal Headquarters; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California; 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS AGREEMENT FURTHER PROVIDES THAT CRUMPACKER RELEASES ANY LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST CHIPOTLE; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR

Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 167 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 122 sold and decreased stakes in Zayo Group Holdings. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 202.49 million shares, down from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Zayo Group Holdings in top ten stock positions decreased from 12 to 8 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 81 Increased: 92 New Position: 75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $23.51 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 95.64 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 68.38 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) PT Raised to $904 at Piper Jaffray – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chipotle Proved The Doubters Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Are Becoming Increasingly Bullish on Chipotle – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication Limited has 339 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 32 shares stake. Maverick Capital has 67,110 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 3,778 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 35,697 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability reported 11 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1,802 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 13,225 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,288 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 4,598 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.07% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). State Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Among 9 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $731.20’s average target is -13.77% below currents $847.95 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 20 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, April 11. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $725 target in Monday, March 18 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Friday, June 21. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation has “Sell” rating and $580 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 27. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity. $58.09 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Thursday, June 27.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 11.50M shares traded or 396.54% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo says annual report will be late – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.