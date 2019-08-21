Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Reaches $826.95 52-Week High; Shorts at Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Lowered By 0.47%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INFI) had a decrease of 0.47% in short interest. INFI’s SI was 252,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.47% from 253,500 shares previously. With 89,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INFI)’s short sellers to cover INFI’s short positions. It closed at $1.19 lastly. It is down 15.52% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical INFI News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 08/03/2018 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces Additions to Board of Directors and Clinical Leadership Team and Establishes Scientific Advi; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 08/05/2018 – INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO “INCUR SIGNIFICANT OPERATING LOSSES FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE”; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Infinity Pharma

The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) hit a new 52-week high and has $884.84 target or 7.00% above today's $826.95 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $22.93 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $884.84 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.60B more. The stock increased 0.83% or $6.81 during the last trading session, reaching $826.95. About 188,173 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity. On Thursday, June 27 Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $58.09M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 80,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Lc holds 881 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Advisor Partners Limited Liability reported 341 shares stake. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv L P holds 0.03% or 677 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Impact Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 4,235 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 931 shares stake. 4,879 were reported by Cibc World. Wespac Advsrs Limited has invested 0.59% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Syntal Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.3% or 921 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,187 shares. Axa holds 0.09% or 33,774 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr holds 2,163 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 100 shares. Ameritas, a Nebraska-based fund reported 432 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 66.69 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $712.44’s average target is -13.85% below currents $826.95 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 19 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Sell” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation given on Friday, June 21. Wedbush upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Friday, March 22. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $640 target. BTIG Research maintained the shares of CMG in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $700 target in Thursday, April 11 report. Argus Research maintained the shares of CMG in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $647 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Chipotle Management Talks Potential New Menu Items, Digital Sales, and More – Motley Fool" on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Chipotle Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat, Comps Up 10% – Benzinga" published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Chipotle Proved The Doubters Wrong – Seeking Alpha" on August 14, 2019.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $22.93 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 93.27 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 30.86 million shares or 0.69% more from 30.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 0% or 428,589 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 96 shares in its portfolio. 24,000 were reported by Community Commercial Bank Na. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 1.09M shares. Savant Capital Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 2,300 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 542,519 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of America De invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Group Incorporated owns 20,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 21,910 shares. Northern Tru holds 169,847 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md owns 120,206 shares. Wellington Management Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI).