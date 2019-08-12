Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Reaches $820.89 52-Week High; ONEX SUB VOTING SHARES CANADA (ONEXF) Shorts Decreased By 11.36%

The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) hit a new 52-week high and has $845.52 target or 3.00% above today’s $820.89 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $22.76 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $845.52 price target is reached, the company will be worth $682.71M more. The stock increased 0.37% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $820.89. About 68,537 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 24/04/2018 – Chipotle: Can a New Ad Campaign Boost Sales? — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES ABOUT 700% BOOST IN DELIVERY ORDERS FOLLOWING DOO; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors; 26/03/2018 – Chipotle: Two Charts That Illustrate Consumers’ Concerns — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE WINS DISMISSAL OF INVESTOR LAWSUIT OVER OUTBREAKS OF FOOD-BORNE ILLNESSES -NEW YORK COURT RULING; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO

ONEX CORP SUB VOTING SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had a decrease of 11.36% in short interest. ONEXF’s SI was 228,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.36% from 257,900 shares previously. With 8,400 avg volume, 27 days are for ONEX CORP SUB VOTING SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)’s short sellers to cover ONEXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.95. About 250 shares traded. Onex Corporation (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The company has market cap of $5.90 billion. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It has a 1.84 P/E ratio. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational firms, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and manufactures up.

More notable recent Onex Corporation (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Onex Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canada Jetlines: Its Turn To Fly – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WestJet to be taken private by Onex – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Onex Corporation (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Double Your Money – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2017 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Worst Stocks for 2017â€™s Second Half – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 22, 2017.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $22.76 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 92.59 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 66.20 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Chipotle had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold”. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Argus Research maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray. BTIG Research maintained the shares of CMG in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Friday, June 21. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation has “Sell” rating and $580 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Liability Company holds 29 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 15,994 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.2% or 123,120 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 45,603 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Conning Inc has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 470 shares. Maverick Capital Limited has 67,110 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 500 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 921 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,099 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Waddell Reed holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 309,610 shares. Allstate reported 915 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Tobam holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 69,317 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $58.09M worth of stock or 80,000 shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Chipotle Stock: Next Stop, $1,000? – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chipotle Shares Hit New All-Time Highs: The Street Debates What’s Next – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle: A $400 Target Makes Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.