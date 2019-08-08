Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Reaches $812.78 52-Week High; Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Sellers Increased By 19.11% Their Shorts

The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) hit a new 52-week high and has $869.67 target or 7.00% above today’s $812.78 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $22.96 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $869.67 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.61 billion more. The stock increased 2.23% or $17.73 during the last trading session, reaching $812.78. About 256,688 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FEDERAL TAX RATE IS ABOUT 21%; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Some Employees Being Offered Relocation and Retention Packages; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) had an increase of 19.11% in short interest. ALDX’s SI was 1.29 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.11% from 1.09 million shares previously. With 269,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s short sellers to cover ALDX’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 82,205 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 15/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Allergic Conjunctivitis Phase 3 Clinical Trial; 18/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 22/03/2018 Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Provide Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics; 29/05/2018 – CENTOGENE Announces Agreement with Aldeyra Therapeutics for the Advancement of Novel Therapeutics for Patients with Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Presents Dry Eye Disease Phase 2a Clinical Trial Results at the Association for Research in Vision and Oph; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $42.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALDX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp reported 0.89% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 32 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com owns 524 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.05% stake. Manchester Ltd Liability holds 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 10 shares. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 802 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.31% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,479 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech Inc holds 11,995 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Lc invested in 13,225 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shellback L P reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 21,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. 7,150 shares valued at $4.34 million were sold by Hartung Jack on Monday, February 11. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold 80,000 shares worth $58.09 million.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $87.57 million for 65.55 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $22.96 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 91.67 P/E ratio.

Among 9 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 21 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the shares of CMG in report on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Monday, March 18. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, March 13. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $700 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 22. Argus Research maintained the shares of CMG in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight”.

Among 2 analysts covering Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aldeyra Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $30 target.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $152.16 million. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014.