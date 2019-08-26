Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has 100% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 69.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.77% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 0.00% 16.90% 7.20% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. N/A 706 92.34 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 1 3 4 2.50 Industry Average 1.14 2.62 3.23 2.59

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $712.44, suggesting a potential downside of -13.83%. As a group, Restaurants companies have a potential upside of 24.84%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 2.26% 9.67% 15.54% 49.26% 70.91% 84.24% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s competitors have 0.95 and 0.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.73. Competitively, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. beats Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s competitors on 4 of the 6 factors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.