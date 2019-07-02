Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) and Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Comparing side by side

Both Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) and Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 624 3.99 N/A 7.08 99.74 Brinker International Inc. 43 0.46 N/A 3.78 10.95

Table 1 demonstrates Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Brinker International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brinker International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Brinker International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Brinker International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 7.3% Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8%

Risk & Volatility

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.6 beta. Brinker International Inc.’s 86.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.14 beta.

Liquidity

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Brinker International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brinker International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Brinker International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 2 7 6 2.40 Brinker International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$617.13 is Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -14.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.3% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares and 0% of Brinker International Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Brinker International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. -0.52% -0.9% 17.72% 43.84% 66.07% 63.48% Brinker International Inc. -2.55% -2.29% -7.64% -16.04% -5.01% -5.98%

For the past year Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has 63.48% stronger performance while Brinker International Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. beats Brinker International Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.