Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Analysts See $3.70 EPS; Highlander Capital Management Trimmed By $372,600 Its 3M Company (MMM) Position

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 39.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 1,800 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 2,800 shares with $582,000 value, down from 4,600 last quarter. 3M Company now has $98.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry

Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report $3.70 EPS on July, 23 after the close.They anticipate $0.83 EPS change or 28.92% from last quarter’s $2.87 EPS. CMG’s profit would be $102.54 million giving it 49.97 P/E if the $3.70 EPS is correct. After having $3.40 EPS previously, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s analysts see 8.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.17% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $739.54. About 302,670 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 15/05/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Hold Special Investor Call On June 27; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS NO ILLNESS REPORTS FROM LEXINGTON, KY LOCATION; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MOVE FROM DENVER TO AFFECT ABOUT 400 EMPLOYEES; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California

Among 15 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 27 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 1. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, February 7. PiperJaffray maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $540 target in Thursday, February 7 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Thursday, April 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, January 8 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by PiperJaffray. Wells Fargo maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $20.50 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 101.07 P/E ratio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. $35.89 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P.. $4.34 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares were sold by Hartung Jack.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services accumulated 5 shares or 0% of the stock. First Financial In, Indiana-based fund reported 75 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Driehaus Mgmt reported 1,099 shares stake. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 91,347 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cleararc Cap Inc holds 0.08% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 581 shares. 339 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has 233,116 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. New York-based Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.07% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Smithfield Com reported 125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Daiwa Grp has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 10 shares. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.08 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $18300 target. Bank of America maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,906 shares. Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of stock or 4,220 shares. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19 million. $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Thursday, January 31. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M worth of stock or 8,153 shares. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock or 4,681 shares. 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.