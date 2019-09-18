Chipotle Mexican Grill Com (CMG) Stock Price Rose While Beck Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Quantum Capital Management Upped Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com (CMG) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 430 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $989,000, up from 919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $829.65. About 276,587 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Brooklyn rats are getting huge by feasting on Chipotle: neighbors; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 101.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 481,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 956,197 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.16M, up from 474,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 955,381 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. 1,000 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

