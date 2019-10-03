Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Valuation Rose While Nine Masts Capital LTD Upped Its Position; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Shareholder Allen Operations Has Increased Its Holding by $2.21 Million as Share Price Declined

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 706.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 4,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 4,838 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $812.19. About 288,553 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS AGREEMENT FURTHER PROVIDES THAT CRUMPACKER RELEASES ANY LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST CHIPOTLE; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 26/04/2018 – The company’s new CEO, Brian Niccol outlined his vision for Chipotle’s future on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 55,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 569,490 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89 million, up from 514,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 13.09 million shares traded or 39.15% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,394 shares to 606 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG) by 893,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $105.72 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 1,925 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 4,455 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc accumulated 12 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding owns 20,719 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Artisan Limited Partnership owns 120,809 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 2,449 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 369 shares. Heritage Mgmt Corporation owns 0.3% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 7,213 shares. Iconiq Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.16% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 1,688 are owned by Hightower Advisors. Landscape Capital Ltd reported 0.67% stake. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Regions Fin Corporation invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio has 743,206 shares. 1.08M are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Utah Retirement reported 226,682 shares. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 230,421 were reported by Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Triple Frond Lc holds 2.63M shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 12.98 million shares or 0.32% of the stock. Riverpark Ltd Liability Corp invested in 48,409 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Bancshares reported 54,203 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.92% or 22.12M shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1,698 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 91.21 million shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 10,595 shares.

