Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Value Rose While Pershing Square Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $55.44 Million; Chegg (CHGG) Shareholder Seatown Holdings Increased Position

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 78,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 1.86 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 billion, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $817.9. About 460,832 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Brooklyn rats are getting huge by feasting on Chipotle: neighbors; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle: AIP Formula Yielded Payout Based on ’17 Financials, But In Light of Share Price, CEO, CFO and Marketing Chief Didn’t Receive AIP Payouts; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 435.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 52,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 64,271 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 1.19M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 65.96 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $93.99 million activity. Another trade for 7,150 shares valued at $4.34M was sold by Hartung Jack.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 14 shares. Hartford Inv Management Company holds 2,656 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh has 0.99% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 2,200 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 2,650 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 317 shares. First Personal Financial Services stated it has 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 2,433 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 123,120 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 0.16% or 141,588 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 3,117 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 73,336 shares.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 119,216 shares to 50,784 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 469,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,880 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 146,982 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Shellback Cap Lp invested in 1.95% or 430,000 shares. Moreover, Timessquare Mngmt Ltd has 0.46% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 1.56 million shares. Hbk Invs LP accumulated 50,840 shares. Element Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 194,663 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 679,137 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 0.16% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 455,620 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Commercial Bank has 0.11% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Driehaus Ltd Liability Co reported 0.15% stake. 11,000 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Bbr Prns Limited Liability Co reported 8,500 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 357,400 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.59 million activity.

