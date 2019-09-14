Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Value Rose While Birinyi Associates Upped Its Stake; As Bunge Limited (BG) Market Value Rose, Pictet Asset Management LTD Boosted by $9.73 Million Its Stake

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 176,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 524,371 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.21M, up from 347,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 1.67 million shares traded or 54.30% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.46 TO $0.50 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – HAS PREPARED THE SUGAR MILLING BUSINESS TO OPERATE AS A STAND-ALONE COMPANY AND RECENTLY OBTAINED DEBT FINANCING FOR THE BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil; 16/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 16; 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 02/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 2; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 12/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 12

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 230% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $17.59 during the last trading session, reaching $787.86. About 454,813 shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: APRIL COMP SALES TRENDING NEAR 1Q LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Estimated Effective 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate of Approximately 32.5% – 33.5%; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO PARTNER WITH MORE DELIVERY SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. 20,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $1.05M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M worth of stock. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 523,925 shares to 2.85 million shares, valued at $367.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 515,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl holds 45 shares. Carlson Capital LP has invested 0.73% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Heartland Advsr reported 135,041 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Of Vermont accumulated 1,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 474,817 are held by Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Com. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 8.63M shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 97,710 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 27,712 shares. Acropolis Investment Limited Liability Company holds 2,888 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 55,323 shares. First Fincl In, a Indiana-based fund reported 370 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 5,000 shares to 16,443 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,500 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV).