Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Price Rose While Truenorth Has Trimmed Holding; As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Price Rose, Holder Exchange Capital Management Cut Holding by $1.71 Million

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $9.27 during the last trading session, reaching $161.2. About 1.98M shares traded or 37.91% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 5,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $24.43 during the last trading session, reaching $804.29. About 795,426 shares traded or 56.62% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – May 8: Chipotle Celebrates Educators With Teacher Apprecation Day BOGO; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 23/05/2018 – New Chipotle CEO Deepens Cultural Shift With SoCal Headquarters; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker is resigning from the company; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Hold Special Investor Call On June 27; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 11,605 shares to 136,096 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 64.86 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. Hartung Jack had sold 7,150 shares worth $4.34 million.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.60 million activity. 1,667 shares were sold by Faddis Jonathan, worth $189,955 on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 106.05 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.