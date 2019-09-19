Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake Has Lifted by Birinyi Associates Inc; Mayo Investment Advisers Lowered Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position as Stock Price Declined

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 35,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 54,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 13.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 230% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $832.09. About 274,307 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 24/04/2018 – Chipotle: Can a New Ad Campaign Boost Sales? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO EVALUATE LESS THAN 100 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 06/03/2018 Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 43,790 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 197,027 shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bristol John W New York invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Asset Management Grp reported 13,156 shares. Hexavest Incorporated, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.63 million shares. Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 0.15% or 55,403 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested in 381,197 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Profit Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 35,543 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company has 0.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37,184 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested in 0% or 243,892 shares. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.62 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chipotle Lawsuit 2019: CMG Faces Alleged Labor Law Violations – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) PT Raised to $900 at SunTrust; Carne Asada to Drive Check and Traffic Growth – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Permit signals a replacement for former Rite Aid space in uptown – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.