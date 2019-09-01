Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Has Boosted Position; Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stock Price Declined While Smithbridge Asset Management Lifted Holding by $338,410

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44 million shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 43.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 12,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 42,293 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04 million, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $838.42. About 289,418 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $325; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Invests Limited Liability holds 1% or 1.84M shares in its portfolio. Drexel Morgan And reported 0.8% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). World Asset Mngmt holds 98,010 shares. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.07% or 21,722 shares. Lau Assoc Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,069 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Services Communication Ma holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 32.13 million shares. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 15,250 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Coastline holds 0.13% or 19,322 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership owns 1.33% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15.58M shares. 1St Source Bancorporation holds 0.06% or 15,947 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Llc has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 22,643 were accumulated by Quantbot L P. Schulhoff owns 7,862 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dubuque Commercial Bank And holds 0.03% or 4,752 shares.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc by 396,678 shares to 888,722 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,015 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.