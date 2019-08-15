Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shareholder Waddell & Reed Financial Cut Its Holding by $63.13 Million; Prestige Brands (PBH) Shareholder North Star Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $830,212 as Market Valuation Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 88,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 309,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.92M, down from 398,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $20.39 during the last trading session, reaching $796.57. About 431,773 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Some Employees Being Offered Relocation and Retention Packages; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Prestige Brands (PBH) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 28,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 238,216 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, up from 209,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prestige Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $32.44. About 205,801 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 279,040 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $98.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 202,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 0.05% stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Com has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Birinyi Associates Inc invested in 0.15% or 500 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Suntrust Banks stated it has 3,574 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 13D Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 6.36% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 30,071 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 91,347 shares. 50 are owned by Cwm Ltd. Hitchwood Ltd Partnership reported 153,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 524 shares. Allstate accumulated 915 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cim Limited Company holds 5.53% or 21,167 shares. Independent Franchise Prtnrs Llp reported 590,697 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 335 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 64.24 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). 21,110 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Limited Company. 210,529 were accumulated by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Wells Fargo Mn owns 2.30 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fmr has 4.17 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 166,785 shares. 11,964 were accumulated by Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Raymond James Assocs holds 86,356 shares. Legal And General Group Plc stated it has 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Com Ma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 2,134 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 1,149 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Limited Com reported 0.01% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

