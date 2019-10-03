Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shareholder Umb Bank N A Has Decreased Stake as Shares Rose; Nine Masts Capital LTD Lowered Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 94.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 11,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $847.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users, and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Board Expected to Support Bezos at Shareholder Meeting (Video); 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is Now Available Exclusively on Audible; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 75.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 2,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $554,000, down from 3,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $18.86 during the last trading session, reaching $809.98. About 634,233 shares traded or 33.79% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle First Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 33% To $2.13 On Revenue Increase Of 7.4%; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MOVE FROM DENVER TO AFFECT ABOUT 400 EMPLOYEES; 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.11 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 3.25M shares to 4.25M shares, valued at $52.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 5.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bancorporation Trust Co Of Newtown holds 0.09% or 181 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.04% or 516 shares. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Narwhal Cap Mngmt reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Condor Mngmt accumulated 2,091 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Westover Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.3% or 2,460 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 1.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Everett Harris And Ca has invested 2.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Advisory Gru accumulated 332 shares. 1,554 were accumulated by Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 10,374 shares. Natl Asset Management reported 2.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 601 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 13,317 shares or 5.52% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is the Second Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Do More Alexa Devices Mean for Amazon Stock? – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stifel On Atlas Air: Company Has Lingering Pilot Union Issues, But Stock Still Attractive – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 64.69 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Growth Stocks to Sell as Rates Move Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle workers in NYC plan walkout – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Food Stocks to Buy for Fast and Big Profits – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Pershing Square Praises Its Management – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares International (IQDF) by 20,701 shares to 426,243 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 11,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $105.72 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning reported 7,793 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap holds 0.08% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 369 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.79M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). State Street reported 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 1,143 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Company has invested 0.68% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 0% or 84 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,719 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 115,272 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 1,816 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 1,565 shares. Bartlett And Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Shellback Capital LP holds 0.11% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc Inc (Ca) holds 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 191 shares.