Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Lifted Holding; Prologis Com (PLD) Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Upped Stake by $356,748

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 170.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 15,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 25,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.82 million, up from 9,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $10.55 during the last trading session, reaching $827.87. About 380,103 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle said Wednesday it will shutter its offices in Denver and New York and relocate its headquarters to Newport Beach, California; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: APRIL COMP SALES TRENDING NEAR 1Q LEVELS; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $84.57. About 1.85M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 307,819 shares to 55,487 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 8,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,599 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc reported 12 shares stake. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.03% or 32,131 shares in its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.14% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 418 shares. Hitchwood Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 153,000 shares. 6,736 were accumulated by Comerica Bankshares. Earnest Partners Lc has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 14 shares. Markel owns 8,200 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,886 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp invested in 0.39% or 20,000 shares. 50 were accumulated by Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated. Moreover, Finance Architects has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co holds 1,770 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Management Corporation holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs has 5 shares.