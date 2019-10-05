Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shareholder Element Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Boston Family Office Boosted Its Stake in Te Connectivity (TEL) by $599,165 as Market Valuation Declined

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 33,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 11,127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.16 million, down from 44,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $8.64 during the last trading session, reaching $823.93. About 282,037 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO BRIAN NICCOL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 14/03/2018 – CMG TO CONTINUE MKTG PROGRAMS AS IT FINALIZES PLANS FOR NEW CMO; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle To Host Special Mid-quarter Call On June 27 — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity (TEL) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 6,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 108,458 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39 million, up from 102,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.89. About 1.01M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited has 0.08% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Contravisory Invest Inc accumulated 0.21% or 731 shares. Regentatlantic Llc holds 0.03% or 611 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 3,542 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.08% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Japan-based Daiwa Secs Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Nine Masts Cap Ltd accumulated 4,838 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Stifel holds 16,138 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Management Ltd has 0.1% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 3,180 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 725 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 10 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $105.72 million activity.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 10 Best CEOs of the Third Quarter – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jefferies sees Chipotle rally fizzling out – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle workers in NYC plan walkout – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Coming Soon To A Chipotle Near You: Carne Asada – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “InvestorPlace Roundup: Snap, Canopy Are Among Todayâ€™s Top Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.21 million for 65.81 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 32,910 shares to 37,851 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 30,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,670 shares to 126,488 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 1,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,076 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Corp (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested in 47,184 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Keybank National Association Oh holds 7,482 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Co holds 0.01% or 8,348 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs reported 0.05% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Pictet And Cie (Europe) invested in 2,745 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 185,768 shares. 5,524 were reported by Srb Corporation. Destination Wealth invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 163,281 shares. Cibc Markets accumulated 0.07% or 97,975 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Gru holds 0.5% or 248,221 shares in its portfolio. City Holdings Co has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.4% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 48,625 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp stated it has 3,609 shares.