Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shareholder Cim Trimmed Position by $459,370; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trimmed Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holding by $2.22 Million; Stock Rose

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 647 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 21,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04M, down from 21,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $13.71 during the last trading session, reaching $805.44. About 421,887 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FEDERAL TAX RATE IS ABOUT 21%; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 23/05/2018 – CMG TO CLOSE DENVER AND NY OFFICES FOLLOWING TRANSITION; 23/05/2018 – New Chipotle CEO Deepens Cultural Shift With SoCal Headquarters; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE BOARD APPROVED INVESTMENT UP TO $100M FOR BUYBACKS

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 178,050 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15 million, down from 200,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $121. About 805,267 shares traded or 2.28% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 64.95 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 147,764 shares to 4.40 million shares, valued at $186.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).