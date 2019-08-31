Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shareholder Baillie Gifford & Company Decreased Its Holding by $2.54 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Holder Welch Group Decreased by $407,395 Its Holding

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 6,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 480,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.42 million, down from 487,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 3,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 501,078 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355.92 million, down from 504,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $838.42. About 280,359 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle’s New CEO Gets Welcome Gift as Sales Exceed Estimates; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FEDERAL TAX RATE IS ABOUT 21%; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Pershing Square Praises Its Management – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analysts Are Becoming Increasingly Bullish on Chipotle – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Capital Guardian Tru Company has 0.9% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 175 are held by Clean Yield Group. Element Mngmt Lc stated it has 44,591 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 200 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 458 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 5,840 shares. New York-based Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.44% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Optimum Inv Advisors owns 200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 2,088 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc has 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.05% or 900 shares. Westpac invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Citadel Limited Liability Co invested in 54,737 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 40,064 shares to 261,591 shares, valued at $29.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petrobras Pref Adr by 239,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.50M for 67.61 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,570 shares to 297,807 shares, valued at $24.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 44,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,509 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.