Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shareholder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 3,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $9.72 during the last trading session, reaching $795.53. About 503,243 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO PARTNER WITH MORE DELIVERY SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Estimated Effective 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate of Approximately 32.5% – 33.5%; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 10,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 32,915 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 43,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 26,500 shares traded. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 04/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom 1Q Net Profit NT$8.73B Vs NT$9.59B; 13/03/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF NT$4.796/SHARE; 10/04/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MARCH SALES NT$ 17.5BLN :2412 TT; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Chunghwa Telecom, PChome to start TWD 400 million venture fund to invest in startups; 07/05/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes Apr Rev NT$2.20B; 27/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM TO BUILD DESIGN CENTER FOR NT$12B: COMM. TIMES; 27/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom 2017 Form 20-F filed with the U.S. SEC; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: CHT ties up with Tata to offer cross-border IoT services; 13/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MAY APPLY FOR TAIWAN ONLINE-BANK LICENSE: EDN; 10/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom’s March Subscriber Numbers (Table)

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,520 shares to 120,416 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 64.16 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Behind Snap’s Turnaround – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Starts Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) at Conviction Buy, New Street High PT of $1,000 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Chipotle Earnings: Can the Burrito Maker Keep Impressing Investors? – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. $4.34M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares were sold by Hartung Jack.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 2,175 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 566 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Int Investors has 0.29% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 957,274 shares. Smithfield Trust Com accumulated 125 shares. Pension Ser reported 35,706 shares stake. Shellback Capital Lp invested in 0.62% or 7,339 shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 919 shares. Virginia-based Markel has invested 0.1% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 301 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.18% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,423 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Corp has invested 0.23% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.4% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 38,947 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% or 2,367 shares in its portfolio. 10 are held by Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Corporation.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (NYSE:TLK) by 19,423 shares to 66,969 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa (Aa).