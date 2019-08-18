Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Share Value Rose While Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Cut Its Position; American Airlines Group (AAL) Shareholder New Generation Advisors Has Raised Stake by $1.10 Million

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 1304.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 35,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 38,119 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 2,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 8.89M shares traded or 34.63% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 524,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 590,697 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419.58M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $817.2. About 320,663 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – CMG TO CLOSE DENVER AND NY OFFICES FOLLOWING TRANSITION; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE WINS DISMISSAL OF INVESTOR LAWSUIT OVER OUTBREAKS OF FOOD-BORNE ILLNESSES -NEW YORK COURT RULING; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 105,481 shares to 236,980 shares, valued at $413.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 182,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44M shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 65.90 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 187,256 shares to 247,162 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582. EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720 worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 was made by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4. 15,000 shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr, worth $416,250 on Tuesday, June 4.

