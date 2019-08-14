Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Share Value Rose While Cim Cut Its Position; As General Dynamics (GD) Shares Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Decreased Its Holding by $1.25 Million

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 647 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 21,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04M, down from 21,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $15.65 during the last trading session, reaching $801.31. About 326,076 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE BOARD APPROVED INVESTMENT UP TO $100M FOR BUYBACKS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 16,254 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 23,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $181.2. About 1.04M shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out; 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 6,575 shares to 46,575 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.87M for 14.80 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “General Dynamics’ Results Show 2018 Megamerger Is Paying Off – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Gulfstream Earns Sustainability Leadership Award – GuruFocus.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 64.62 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.