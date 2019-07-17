Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Share Value Rose While B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $2.49 Million; American Tower Corp. (AMT) Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 2,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 243,321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.95M, down from 245,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.99. About 948,039 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 3,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $8.52 during the last trading session, reaching $753.33. About 249,120 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 27/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million worth of stock or 7,243 shares. Lara Gustavo had sold 3,050 shares worth $503,250.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 22,847 shares to 619,440 shares, valued at $82.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 66,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RPT Realty Appoints Courtney Smith as Senior Vice President of Investments – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Stock News: 8.25% Series A Preferred Stock â€” Full Redemption; 7.875% Series B Preferred Stock â€” 100,307 Shares Issued; 9,000,000 Share ATM; 2,500,000 Share DRIP; Common Stock â€” Expected July 2019 $0.17 Per Share Dividend Rate; 375,000 Shares Repurchased – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WashREIT Completes Acquisition of Maryland Tranche of Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT: Dividend Sustainability Is Still An Issue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.38% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 679,810 shares. Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 156 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ruggie Capital Grp invested in 256 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 252,686 are owned by Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Co. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 5,744 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset reported 101,400 shares stake. Cleararc Cap invested 0.4% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Private Advisor Grp Lc owns 23,670 shares. 12,468 are held by Hills Natl Bank &. 1,350 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Hillsdale Management stated it has 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Communication Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 2,250 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs holds 7,992 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 10 were reported by Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Utd Advisers Lc stated it has 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Advisory Services Limited Company owns 112 shares. Qs Investors Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Heritage Invsts stated it has 7,274 shares. Independent Franchise Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 590,697 shares. 1,035 were accumulated by Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd Llc. Raymond James Trust Na holds 526 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 881 shares.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 32,906 shares to 297,132 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush No Longer Bearish On Chipotle, Highlights No Negative Catalysts – Benzinga” on March 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jefferies To Chipotle Investors: Take Some ‘Chips Off The Table’ – Benzinga” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle sees benefits from digital business – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “After Hours: Marijuana Stock ETF to Start Trading, Chipotle Cruises to a New High – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Market Now Values Chipotle Mexican Grill At Staggering 9 Times Replacement Cost – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54M for 50.90 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.