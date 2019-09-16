Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Share Price Rose While Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Lowered Holding by $456,768; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Share Price Declined, Tensile Capital Management Upped Stake

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51M, up from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 18.08 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 624 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 4,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31M, down from 5,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $17.59 during the last trading session, reaching $787.86. About 466,103 shares traded or 4.31% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $275; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 22/03/2018 – Chipotle wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over food-borne illness

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 35,500 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 122,908 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Luminus Management Ltd Company has 1.54M shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 88,037 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Proshare Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 69,228 shares. Raymond James Services Incorporated holds 117,571 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 202,672 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning accumulated 752,189 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 12,851 shares. 152,262 were accumulated by Virtu Financial Limited Co. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 1,100 shares. Opportunities Mgmt Limited Co holds 2.26% or 141,405 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Street Corp invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $763.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 15,000 shares to 126,993 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,400 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Capital Inc.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 3,225 shares stake. Korea Invest Corporation owns 25,800 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 123,120 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Pcl reported 0.06% stake. 2,607 are owned by Hartford Investment Mgmt. Drw Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 455 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Choate Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 31,686 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 94,787 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt owns 1,546 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gam Ag holds 1,344 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 39,653 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Btim invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bridgeway Capital accumulated 0.03% or 3,500 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 15,247 shares.