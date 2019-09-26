Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Share Price Rose While Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $58.56 Million Its Position; Fpr Partners Has Increased Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Position by $19.10 Million

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 billion, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $819.22. About 439,635 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker is resigning from the company; 03/05/2018 – May 8: Chipotle Celebrates Educators With Teacher Apprecation Day BOGO

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 1.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 12.90 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.89 million, up from 11.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 3.49 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 65.43 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.