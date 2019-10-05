Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Share Price Rose While Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Cut Position by $448,716; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Valuation Declined, Capital Investment Counsel Increased Stake

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 613 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,587 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $8.64 during the last trading session, reaching $823.93. About 282,037 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Rev $1.15B; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 910.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 34,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 38,613 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 3,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.05M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $278.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7,383 shares to 12,779 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,931 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.97 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.12% or 9.76 million shares in its portfolio. M&R Cap invested in 0.02% or 2,191 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 1.71 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,041 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paragon And Paragon Ii Joint Venture owns 200,000 shares or 7.75% of their US portfolio. 8,017 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 0.1% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 18,941 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv owns 678 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.02% or 23,993 shares. 34,835 are owned by Kentucky Retirement System. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 4.22 million shares. Patten Group reported 0.41% stake. Dodge & Cox stated it has 54.41 million shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Put Plans to Divest Western Midstream on Hold – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum: The Anadarko Experiment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $6.05 million activity. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. On Monday, June 10 the insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. On Monday, August 5 the insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Reasons Why I’m Selling Chipotle – The Motley Fool” on March 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “USAT: Why Chipotle Stock Just Dropped 5% – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Record Highs On Horizon For Chipotle Stock – Forbes” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle’s Turnaround Is Real – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is This an Opportunity to Buy Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Jane Street Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 15,247 shares. Old State Bank In invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv has 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 106,179 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). New York-based Cibc World Corp has invested 0.21% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cleararc Capital reported 0.08% stake. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Smithfield Trust owns 125 shares. Advisory Services Network Lc reported 147 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Invesco has invested 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Hitchwood Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 130,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 26,908 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.