Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position Lifted by Rampart Investment Management Company Llc; Meritage Portfolio Management Has Increased Its Position in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) by $7.37 Million as Stock Value Rose

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 435 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,220 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $867,000, up from 785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $43.41 during the last trading session, reaching $796.24. About 583,907 shares traded or 34.48% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM; 09/05/2018 – Survey: Chipotle Still in Taco Hell

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 61,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 138,973 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.55 million, up from 77,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105.93. About 1.01M shares traded or 33.84% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Select Dvd E (DVY) by 10,900 shares to 5,835 shares, valued at $573,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 124,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,329 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 8,881 shares to 4,618 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,650 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).