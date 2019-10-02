Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position Has Boosted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc; Green Plains (GPRE) Shareholder Mangrove Partners Upped Stake by $17.00 Million

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 206.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 654 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 971 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, up from 317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $20.17 during the last trading session, reaching $808.67. About 403,816 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 23/05/2018 – New Chipotle CEO Deepens Cultural Shift With SoCal Headquarters; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle’s New CEO Gets Welcome Gift as Sales Exceed Estimates; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 73.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.13M, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 296,308 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Rev $1.05B; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS ETHANOL INDUSTRY LIKELY TO REMAIN FRAGMENTED; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Green Plains Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in December – The Motley Fool” published on December 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Green Plains Announces Agreement to Sell Fleischmann’s Vinegar to Kerry Group – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 11, 2019 : QSR, L, CNA, KMPR, NSP, MCY, DO, NGL, GPRE, GPP, MPAA, GFN – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Green Plains Announces Permanent Closure of Hopewell, Va. Ethanol Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 9,386 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 209,146 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 11,568 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 120,529 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.21% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 1,142 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 20,629 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership accumulated 573 shares. Principal Fincl Inc reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund LP holds 3.48 million shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). 211,443 are owned by Ameriprise Fin. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,411 shares.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 40,854 shares to 41,385 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 43,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,753 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Grp has 64,359 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns reported 432 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.07% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 110,331 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 5,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Adage Cap Grp Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 29,819 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 628 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 67,780 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.13% or 50,240 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,631 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% or 26,908 shares. Guardian Trust, California-based fund reported 94,973 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 34,512 shares. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership holds 2,117 shares.