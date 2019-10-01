Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Value Rose While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $6.49 Million; As American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Market Valuation Declined, D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Position by $1.60 Million

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.90M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 3.68M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q EPS 52C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 8,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 12,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.45M, down from 21,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $21.64 during the last trading session, reaching $840.47. About 452,067 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS AGREEMENT FURTHER PROVIDES THAT CRUMPACKER RELEASES ANY LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST CHIPOTLE; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MOVE FROM DENVER TO AFFECT ABOUT 400 EMPLOYEES; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES ABOUT 700% BOOST IN DELIVERY ORDERS FOLLOWING DOO; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 350 were reported by Symmetry Peak Mngmt Lc. Bb&T Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 140,126 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,489 shares. Nine Masts Ltd reported 0.51% stake. Zeke Advsr Ltd Co reported 831 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 34,512 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 3 shares. Us Bancshares De owns 2,318 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 795 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). D E Shaw Company has 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Geode Capital Management Llc invested in 0.07% or 371,639 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 992 shares. Moreover, Waddell Reed Finance has 0.47% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 259,140 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty by 27,960 shares to 46,330 shares, valued at $657,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:A) by 162,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 67.13 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.